Navi Mumbai: PMC to beautify Panvel by upcycling waste as part of Cleanliness Survey 2022

Citizens of Panvel will see a lot of changes in the city's look as the local body has started taking a number of measures. As part of the cleanliness survey 2022, the civic body is stressing on beautification.

City residents will soon have selfie points and a well-managed garden and a painted wall. Most importantly, the civic body is making use of waste materials to beautify the spots.

At Roadpali, a selfie point ‘I love Roadpali’ has already been erected. The spot is fully made of various waste materials collected by the corporation. Now, residents are praising the civic body’s initiative.

According to a senior civic official, the aim of the corporation is to spread awareness about the overall cleanliness during this year’s cleanliness survey. In addition, they will also ensure that a lesser amount of waste reaches the landfills.

“We have decided to create various beautification spots in the city. This will be done by using waste materials. Tender coconut shells, leftover wood blocks, eco bricks, coconut fibres are being used in making selfie points or various beautification spots. We have planned such spots in almost 20 places in the city as of now,” said the official.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:58 AM IST