Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold special COVID-19 vaccination for persons with disabilities on April 4

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is conducting a special vaccination session on April 4 from 9 am to 2 pm at three public hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli for disabled persons. The aim is to vaccinate each and every eligible person residing in Navi Mumbai.

From the very beginning, the civic body has paid special attention to executing the Covid vaccination drive. And this makes it possible to control Covid effectively. NMMC became the first civic body in the state to complete both doses of Covid vaccination for citizens above 18 years of age. Even in the age group of 15 to 18 years, 100 percent vaccination of the first dose was completed by NMMC.

The first dose of Corbevax vaccine will be given to disabled children between the ages of 12 and 14 during this vaccination session. The first and second doses of the Covaxin vaccine will also be available for disabled children between the ages of 15 and 18. The first and second doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine are also available for persons with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 59 and the first and second doses of both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines and precautionary doses will be available for senior citizens with disabilities above 60 years of age.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: NMMC takes reading habit in slums through public libraries

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:51 AM IST