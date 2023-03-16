Pune: 73-year-old man dies due to H3N2 virus in Pimpri Chinchwad | Unsplash

Amid a rise in H3N2 influenza virus cases in Maharashtra, a 73-year-old man died on Thursday due to H3N2 virus in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The patient was also suffering from COPD (pulmonary disease) and atrial fibrillation (heart disease), informed official of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Deaths reported from Nagpur and Ahmednagar

Two deaths from suspected H3N2 influenza virus infection have been reported from Nagpur while another was reported from Ahmednagar district on Wednesday.

Till March 13, 2023, the total number of patients tested for influenza in Maharashtra was at 2,56,424. The total number of suspected patients has been reported at 1406.

The number of patients suffering from swine flu virus, H1N1, was 303 while those suffering from H3H2 was 58. The number of patients admitted hospitalised so far is 48.

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory tract infection caused by 4 distinct types -- Influenza A, B, C and D belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family.

Among these types, Influenza A is the most common pathogen for humans.

Globally, influenza cases are typically seen to increase during certain months of the year. India usually witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from January to March and another one in the post-monsoon season.

Seasonal influenza cases expected to decline from March end

According to the Union Health Ministry, the cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March end.

In most of cases, the disease is self-limiting with symptoms of cough and cold, body ache and fever etc. and usually resolves within a week or so.

However, potentially high-risk groups such as infants, young children, pregnant women, elderly above the age of 65 years and people with comorbidities might experience more symptomatic illnesses requiring hospitalization also.

Disease transmission is mostly airborne from person to person, through large droplets generated by the act of coughing and sneezing. Other modes of transmission, include indirect contact by touching a contaminated object or surface (fomite transmission), and close contact including handshaking.

