Maharashtra Lottery Result: Nov 20, 2025, 4 PM Live - Check Winners List Of Tejaswini Monthly Draw; First Prize Rs 25 Lakh

Maharashtra Tejaswini Monthly Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Tejaswini Monthly Lottery Result 2025 results are out. Conducted by the Maharashtra State Lottery Department, the much-awaited draw took place on November 20, 2025. With tickets priced at just Rs 200, the scheme offers a chance for players to win life-changing prizes, as the first-prize winner takes home Rs 25 lakh.

Check Your Ticket Number Here

According to the Maharashtra State Lottery website, ticket number 2355 won the bumper prize of Rs 25 lakh. The second prize of Rs 2 lakh was won by ticket number 2019.

The third prize of Rs 10,000 was won by ticket numbers 5848, 8245, 1162, 1234, 3834, 9501, 9899, 3667, 8697, 5156.

The fourth prize of Rs 5000 was won by 7990, 5599, 0341, 3807, 8580, 4014, 1898, 7388, 7054, 8558.

The fifth prize winners won Rs 2000 and the numbers are 9784, 1498, 7569, 6583, 2329, 5936, 3529, 9547, 6160 and 5860.

The sixth prize of Rs 1000 was won by ticket numbers 7259, 4150, 1008, 9546, 1157, 7037, 7406, 5506, 3209, 0375.

How to Check Maharashtra Lottery Results

1. Visit the official Maharashtra State Lottery website: lottery.maharashtra.gov.in

2. Click on the “Maharashtra Tejaswini Monthly Lottery” link.

3. Download the PDF file containing the winning ticket numbers.

4. Match your lottery number with the official winners list.

Participants can also check live updates and the winner list through trusted online portals that share Maharashtra State Lottery results in real-time.

Disclaimer:

The Free Press Journal does not endorse or promote participation in lottery games. Readers are adviced to exercise caution, as excessive involvement in lotteries can be addictive and carries financial risk. The information presented here is purely for news and informational purposes and should not be considered as encouragement or recommendation to play.

