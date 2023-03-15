H3N2 alert sounded in UP; cases on the rise | PTI

With a spurt in H3N2 influenza cases, the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has sounded statewide alert.

The state government has issued guidelines, asking health officials to be vigilant about the effect.

The government has also decided to appoint a district nodal officer to monitor the spread of H3N2 influenza. To tackle the situation and provide medical assistance, the state has issued a helpline number 18001805145.

UP health director Dr Avinash Singh said, “Children in the age group of 6 months and 8 years and persons above 65 years have been asked to take precautions. The health staff has been asked to start vaccination. The number of cases infected with this virus is on the rise. An alert has been sounded in 75 districts. A team of experts — a physician, an epidemiologist, a pathologist and a microbiologist — has been formed.”

According to a spokesperson, a 10-bed isolation ward would be set up in every district hospital and a separate OPD is to be run for H3N2 influenza suspected patients. The situation is not alarming but precautions are being taken. The hospitals have been asked to admit patients in case the oxygen level falls below 90.

UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak said testing facilities have been made available at all the major hospitals including SGPGI, King George Medical University, GSVM Medical College Kanpur, SN Medical College Agra. Don't panic as it is a normal infection. Take medical help in case of need. Use masks again and avoid physical contact.