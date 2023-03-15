Pakistan national stays in Pune with forged documents; arrested

Representative | Pixabay

A 22-year-old Pakistani national, whose mother is an Indian, was arrested for illegally staying in Maharashtra's Pune city with the help of forged documents, an official stated on Wednesday.

Mohammad Amaan Ansari, whose father is a citizen of Pakistan, has been charged by the Khadak police in Pune with cheating and forgery in violation of the Indian Criminal Code as well as the terms of the Foreigners Act and Passports Act.

Ansari's father is a Pakistani national

Ansari, the boy, was born in Karachi. His father is Pakistani and his mother is Indian. In 2015, the mother-son duo relocated to India and began living in Pune with their relatives after leaving Karachi, where he attended school. Before that, they had lived in Dubai. He possessed a valid visa at the time, according to Sandip Singh, DCP (Zone I).

The official claimed that Ansari attended a local junior college after finishing high school in Pune, but his visa had already expired.

Ansari fraudulently obtained Aadhaar

"He should have followed the correct procedure or submitted an application for a visa renewal. Instead, he said that he fraudulently obtained an Aadhaar card and used that to apply for an Indian passport," he said.

"We will look into how Ansari obtained an Aadhaar card and an Indian passport," a special branch of the Pune police official said.

(With PTI inputs)