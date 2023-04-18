Public figures can’t be thin-skinned: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray | Twitter

Opposing a defamation case filed by Eknath Shinde faction leader Rahul Shewale, former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it is a regular practice for politicians to comment on each other’s conduct and that public figures cannot be allowed to be thin-skinned “as it would entirely stifle all criticism of them.”

“The Prime Minister has been referred by various allegedly defamatory names by the opposition. Political speech while not always palatable is by its very nature hyperbolic and this phenomenon is not unique to the Plaintiff or Defendant No 3 (Aaditya Thackeray),” he said in a written response.

Submissions made in a suit filed by Rahul Shewale

The submissions were made in response to a suit filed filed by Shewale against certain statements made by Thackerays and Raut alleging that Shinde faction “bought the Shiv Sena symbol” for Rs2,000 crore. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut are also defendants in the case.

Aaditya Thackery has further said that even though Shewale alleged that the defendants made defamatory statements regarding the functioning of Election Commission of India, he has cited no example of personal injury or injury to his own reputation.

“Such statements are permissible in political discourse as every political party makes such remarks against their political rivals with a view to garner both votes and eyeballs. Therefore, the Plaintiff needs to have a thick skin and cannot rush to court every time a remark is made that he disagrees with or is seemingly against him,” the reply states.

Comments made in political discourse cannot personlly affect Shinde

It has further been submitted that the alleged defamatory statements quoted by Shewale pertain to comments made by the defendants in political discourse and therefore, he cannot be personally affected by the statements made on the conduct of a political party or a constitutional body. During the hearing on Monday, Justice Prateek Jalan was informed that the Thackerays and Raut have filed their responses in the matter.

The court allowed the applications filed by the defendants for condonation of delay in filing the replies and took their responses on record. While listing the matter for hearing on May 11, the court permitted Shewale to file a rejoinder, if any.