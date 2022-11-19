Rahul Shewale: 'Won't allow Rahul Gandhi to enter Mumbai until he apologises for his comment against Vinayak Savarkar'

Balasahebanchi Shivsena MP Rahul Shewale and other party workers while protesting against Rahul Gandhi's statement. |

Mumbai: Balasahebanchi Shivsena MP Rahul Shewale has condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making a defamatory statement about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savakar.

Shewale has threatened that he and his party workers will not allow Rahul Gandhi to enter Mumbai until he apologizes. For this, a protest was called near Bal Thackeray's memorial at Shivaji Park, Dadar. Education Minister Dipak Kesarkar, MLA Sada Sarvankar, and Spokesperson Shital Mhatre were present during the agitation.

Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Savarkar, was also present during the agitation. The party workers were shouting slogans such as "Savarkar ji ke samman main." Shivsena Maidan main (In honour of Savarkar, the Shiv Sena has withdrawn from the field).

Asked CM Eknath Shinde to halt Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra

Shewale had asked CM Eknath Shinde to halt Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra in Maharashtra after Rahul Gandhi made allegations against Vir Savarkar.

"Congress leader Manishankar Iyer had also tried to defame Vir Savarkar; the late Bala Saheb Thackeray and Shivsainiks had conducted an agitation against it," Rahul Shewale said. "Similarly, we have organised an agitation against Rahul Gandhi today to condemn his allegations against Vir Savarkar.We will not let him enter Mumbai until he apologizes.in the previous two and a half yearsThe MVA government has never taken a decision in cabinet to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar. It shows their fake love for Savarkar."

What did Rahul Gandhi actually told?

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, at a function in memory of tribal leader Birsa Munda at Washim. "Despite British offers of land, Birsa Munda refused to bow down before the British government and chose death," Rahul said. We, the Congress party, consider him our idol. "For the BJP and RSS, Savarkarji, who wrote a mercy petition to the British and accepted the pension, is an idol."