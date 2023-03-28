Delhi HC summons Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in civil defamation case; next hearing on April 17

Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut | PTI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday summoned Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-faction leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale filed a civil defamation against them. The case will next be heard on April 17.

According to Bar and Bench, Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Aaditya Thackeray has also been summoned by the HC in the defamation suit filed by Shwale over statements alleging that Shinde faction 'bought Shiv Sena symbol' for Rs 2,000 crores.

Reportedly, the senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar appearing for Shewale prayed that the court pass an injunction order to restrain Raut and others from making any further defamatory allegations.

Justice Prateek Jalan, however, said that an order will be passed after getting response of the parties.

Justice Jalan was quoted by Live Law saying that the fights are political and that Election Commission can deal with issues as such. And he also noted that people say all kinds of things about courts as well.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited