 Delhi HC summons Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in civil defamation case; next hearing on April 17
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDelhi HC summons Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in civil defamation case; next hearing on April 17

Delhi HC summons Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in civil defamation case; next hearing on April 17

The civil defamation was filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-faction leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut | PTI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday summoned Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-faction leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale filed a civil defamation against them. The case will next be heard on April 17.

According to Bar and Bench, Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Aaditya Thackeray has also been summoned by the HC in the defamation suit filed by Shwale over statements alleging that Shinde faction 'bought Shiv Sena symbol' for Rs 2,000 crores.

Reportedly, the senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar appearing for Shewale prayed that the court pass an injunction order to restrain Raut and others from making any further defamatory allegations.

Read Also
Uddhav Thackeray's party to boycott opposition meeting called by Congress over Rahul Gandhi's...
article-image

Justice Prateek Jalan, however, said that an order will be passed after getting response of the parties.

Justice Jalan was quoted by Live Law saying that the fights are political and that Election Commission can deal with issues as such. And he also noted that people say all kinds of things about courts as well.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: City police holds women's safety training programme

Navi Mumbai: City police holds women's safety training programme

Maharashtra: Police nabs man who threatened to blow up DCM Fadnavis' residence in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Police nabs man who threatened to blow up DCM Fadnavis' residence in Nagpur

Navi Mumbai: Representatives of CREDAI MCHI meet city CP Milind Bharambe

Navi Mumbai: Representatives of CREDAI MCHI meet city CP Milind Bharambe

Delhi HC summons Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in civil defamation case; next hearing on April 17

Delhi HC summons Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in civil defamation case; next hearing on April 17

Maharashtra: Jalna Imam thrashed, beard cut by attackers for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram

Maharashtra: Jalna Imam thrashed, beard cut by attackers for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram