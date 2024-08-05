'Prioritising Profit Over Public Welfare': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt Over Coastal Road Hoardings Plan

Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aditya Thackeray | File pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has lambasted the BMC administration for “planning to install large hoardings” in open spaces along the Coastal Road, particularly in the areas of Haji Ali, Amarsons Park and Breach Candy. He wrote to the BMC, accusing the Mahayuti dispensation of prioritising profit over public welfare and not abiding by the project's original blueprint.

In a letter to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, Thackeray said, “The dream project of Sena (UBT) has now been tarnished by the current administration's mismanagement and financial misappropriations.” The letter highlighted the “illegal approval” of hoardings at Tata Garden and Haji Ali; both located within Coastal Regulation Zone 2. He condemned the installation of hoardings in these areas, frequented by children and senior citizens, as a “reckless disregard for public safety and a blatant violation of the Supreme Court's order”.

The MLA warned of the potential dangers posed by these hoardings, especially in light of the increasing frequency of cyclones along Maharashtra's western coast. If any tragedy were to occur, akin to the Ghatkopar tragedy, the BMC and its officials would be held accountable, he underlined. Moreover, he accused the BMC of engaging in gross financial irregularities and attempting to manipulate the tender process to benefit certain contractors.

In a scathing attack, he said, “They have delayed the Coastal Road works, escalated costs, and for electoral gain, irresponsibly opened the wrong lanes without proper planning.” He criticised the “lack of communication” with local public representatives and community members regarding the landscaping along the Coastal Road. “Despite such negligence, they have already allocated spaces for at least four-five hoardings in the proposed open spaces, even before these areas have been opened to the public,” he claimed.

Thackeray slammed the ruling dispensation, asserting that it's more interested in benefiting contractors than serving Mumbaikars. “These planned hoardings violate the project's original vision and the commitment made to the courts, which explicitly stated that there would be no commercial exploitation of the Coastal Road,” he underlined.

Thackeray demanded immediate cancellation of the hoarding contracts and a thorough investigation into the alleged financial misconduct. He vowed to tear down unauthorised billboards and take action against those undermining the integrity of the Coastal Road project once the Maha Vikas Aghadi comes to power. “Our word to Mumbai is that when we form the government this year, we will punish the officials and contractors for ruining our city,” said Thackeray.

