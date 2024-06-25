 Mumbai News: 'BJP Taking Revenge For Lost Seats Related To Lord Ram', Aditya Thackeray Slams Govt After BMC Contractor Damages Banganga’s Heritage Steps
BMC contractor ended up damaging the steps of Mumbai's heritage site of Banganga in Walkeshwar under the name of desilting

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events in Mumbai, BMC contractor ended up damaging the steps of Mumbai's heritage site of Banganga in under the name of desilting. Reacting to the blunder, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray slammed the Govt saying, "BJP is taking revenge for lost seats related to Lord Ram." ASI has sought response from BMC.

Aditya thackeray took to X, (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "This is shocking and the contractor must be arrested right away by the regime. Is this a kind of a revenge by the bjp for every seat lost by them, connected to Lord Ram? Ayodhya temple (inaugurated in a hurry with political gains in sight) has roof leakage and no drainage system, and now Banganga talao being damaged by the regime and its contractors?"

Netizens burst out in anger, and reacting to the blunder, netizens demanded action against the BMC for negligence. @mashrujeet said, "This is a heritage site in Mumbai. BMC ran bulldozer on it in the name of Desilting. The BMC got an excavator and damaged the steps of the 11th century Banganga Tank at Walkeshwar for desilting. ASI has now reprimanded the BMC for damaging the heritage structure."

Reacting to this @krishnapophale said, "Reprimanded? They should fine BMC 100 crore. Even that won’t recover the damage."

@atvamc said, "They should start holding individuals responsible. Even if BMC paid, that's a waste of taxpayer money."

The ASI has already initiated action and has sought an explanation from the BMC-D ward for the blunder.

