'Uddhav Reading Congress' Script, Hurting Hindus & Balasaheb Thackeray's Soul: Nityanand Rai Blasts Sena UBT Chief Over 'Satta Jihad' Remark

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray recently stoked a controversy with his recent remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah about involvement in 'power jihad.'

In response to Thackeray's comments on Shah, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai slammed the UBT chief saying, "Amit Shah is the enemy of all those who are enemies of the country. Uddhav Thackeray is reading the script of Congress and continuously hurting the soul of Bala Saheb Thackeray by paining Hindus."

Patna: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai says, "Amit Shah is the enemy of the country's enemies, while Uddhav Thackeray is reading the Congress script..." pic.twitter.com/NvSYqFF0Gx — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2024

Uddhav Thackeray's Jibe At Amit Shah

Yesterday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in 'power jihad' by breaking political parties to form a government. Thackeray retaliated against Shah's 'Aurangzeb Fan Club' comment, labelling Shah a political descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan king who defeated the Marathas in the third battle of Panipat.

Thackeray's remarks drew sharp criticism from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP. Fadnavis claimed Thackeray's comments confirmed his alignment with the Aurangzeb fan club. Shinde suggested that Thackeray's language revealed his agitation and intellectual bankruptcy.

Addressing party workers in Pune, Thackeray accused Shinde's government of bribing voters with freebies under schemes like the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women. Thackeray stated that if the BJP accuses them of being the Aurangzeb Fan Club for having Muslim supporters, then the BJP's actions constitute power jihad.

Amit Shah's Aurangzeb Fan Club Jibe

Shah had previously called Thackeray the head of the Aurangzeb fan club for allying with those who sought pardon for Yakub Memon, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. This comment referred to Shiv Sena (undivided) severing ties with the BJP post-2019 Maharashtra assembly elections to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the Congress and NCP (undivided).

Thackeray likened Amit Shah to Ahmad Shah Abdali, questioning Shah's authority to teach Hindutva. Thackeray also referenced Shah's association with Nawaz Sharif, indicating hypocrisy in their stance on Hindutva.

Thackeray's Remarks Against Devendra Fadnavis

Thackeray recently criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying, "Either you will be there or I will (in politics)." However, Thackeray later clarified that he was not referring to any individual. He explained that his statement meant 'my cultured Maharashtra' versus 'the party which loots Maharashtra.'