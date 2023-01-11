PM Modi’s Jan 19 Mumbai visit: BJP & Shinde camp gear up to make grand show at Matoshree's backyard

PM Modi’s January 19 Mumbai visit: BJP & Shinde camp gear up to make grand show at Matoshree's backyard | File pic

Mumbai: BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena have jointly decided to make PM Mr Narendra Modi’s maiden visit to Mumbai on January 19 after the formation of the new government a grand success as they will mobilise their respective party workers in large numbers.

Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde and DCM Mr Devendra Fadnavis addressed a meeting of legislators, ministers, MPs and office bearers of both the parties on Tuesday night and asked them to be ready to put up a massive show of strength at the BKC grounds which is at the backyard of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘Matoshree’ residence.

The nearing BMC polls

Mr Shinde, who is making efforts to increase his party’s presence in Mumbai ahead of BMC elections, in particular asked the party leaders and workers to work hard for a huge turnout at the event while Mr Fadnavis has directed their leaders and workers to use this opportunity for showing party’s strength in Mumbai in the run up to the BMC elections.

Both parties have given responsibilities individually to MPs, ministers, legislators and office bearers for transportation of workers at the meeting venue. They have also been asked to take care that the workers attend the function till it is concluded as nobody will leave the venue halfway. Mr Fadnavis in particular has asked the leaders from both the parties that the workers should reach well before the beginning of the programme as they should not get stuck up in traffic.

PM will launch a host of projects including redeveloped Siddharth hospital at Goregaon and super speciality hospital at Bhandup, a cancer hospital at Thane, seven sewage treatment plants, 400 km road concretisation, Metro 2A and 7. In addition, the PM will give away representatives of hawkers Rs 10,000 each as the first instalment while they will be paid a second instalment of Rs 30,000 each later under the Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi. A total of 1,12,000 street vendors will get the money under this fund.

Shinde camp to meet up on Thursday

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena deputy leader Mr Krishna Hegde, who attended Tuesday's meeting, told the Free Press Journal, ‘’We have been assigned specific duties to make this a mega event considering that the PM will be in Mumbai for the first time after the government formation. Shinde camp will meet again on January 12 and 13 to fine tune all the arrangements.’’

On the other hand, BJP legislator Ms Manda Mhatre said that ‘’PM is coming to Mumbai to bless the efforts by the government to make Mumbai clean, beautiful and pollution free city.’’

Mr Shinde and Mr Fadnavis have assured that the government and its undertakings will take care of parking of the vehicles and help develop the necessary infrastructure required for the PM’s meeting.

Besides, the leaders from BJP and Shinde camp have been asked to organise workers coming to the venue in traditional dresses which will be for media attraction. BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena propose to take off their campaign for BMC elections after the January 19 meeting.

Read Also Real Shiv Sena: Supreme Court to start hearing on Maharashtra political battle from February 14