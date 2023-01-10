Real Shiv Sena: Supreme Court to start hearing on Maharashtra political battle from February 14

Chief minsiter Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

The Supreme Court’s decision to start hearing from February 14 on the political battle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the “real” Shiv Sena has evoked mixed reactions from the opposition and ruling parties.

On August 23, a three-judge bench of the top court headed by then chief justice N V Ramana, since retired, had formulated several questions of law and referred to a five-judge bench the petitions filed by the factions raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

NCP says Tarikh pe tarikh

The leader of opposition in the state assembly Mr Ajit Pawar (NCP) said, ‘’Tarikh pe tarikh toh hone wali hai (dates after dates are going to happen). It is their right. Can anyone, you or we ask the judiciary? They will use the power they (Shiv Sena) have. We are also seeing similar dates. It has been almost six months and the dates are being announced. Now the new date has been given again in February.”

‘’Finally presenting that case through a lawyer, this work Shiv Sena is doing and we are seeing all this. What will you do there? It is their right. It is given to them by laws and Constitution,’’ noted Mr Pawar.

It's on Valentine's day, everything will be done with love: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Mr Sanjay Raut, who was in the Supreme Court during the hearing today, in a sarcastic comment said, ‘’We love the Constitution of India, the constitution bench will hold consecutive hearings from February 14 which is Valentine's day, everything will be done with love.’’

‘’We love the Constitution. The constitution bench will hold consecutive hearings on the power struggle in Maharashtra from February 14.. It is very important for us,’’ he added.

The leader of the opposition in the state council Mr Ambadas Danve referred to Anil Kapoor’s movie ‘Meri Jung’ with his famous dialogue ‘’Tarikh pe tarikh, tarikh pe tarikh. Judge Sahab tarikh to mil rahi par insaf nahi mil raha!’’ ‘’I feel that a similar situation has been created by the announcement of the hearing on the new date. There is an anti defection act. What the Election Commission is saying is in front of everybody. We expect that at least on February 14 the Supreme Court will give its ruling,’’ he said.

Mr Danve questioned why the Election Commission is in hurry especially when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. ‘’Constitutionally, the state government is not constitutional. The anti defection law says the same thing. Those legislators who have left Shiv Sena should resign and join another party,‘’he noted.

Shinde camp says it's judicial process

However, the Shinde camp minister Mr Shambhuraj Desai said, ‘’At the end of the day there is a judicial process. So it is everyone's responsibility to accept whatever order comes from the court.’’ ‘’We will present our side. We are fully prepared to present our position,’’ he added.