ACB issues notice to Shiv Sena UBT MLA Nitin Deshmukh 'after Bhavna Gawli’s complaint'

Deshmukh warned of a “formal press conference” in Amravati on Jan 17. He is the third MLA from the Thackeray camp who is under the ACB’s radar. 

Sanjay Jog Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a notice to Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) MLA from Balapur Assembly seat in Akola, Nitin Deshmukh, after a complaint was received by the ACB in September last year.

The ACB has asked Deshmukh to appear before its Amravati office on Jan 17 and record his statement. In the notice, the agency has sought his property details.

After receiving the notice, Deshmukh alleged, “After Bhavna Gawli’s complaint, an attempt is being made to implicate me in the complaint filed with ACB.” He said that on Jan 17, he will appear for the inquiry.

Complainant's Name Not Mentioned in Notice

Deshmukh said that the complainant is not named in the notice. “To send a notice to an MLA, there should be the complainant’s name. The notice doesn’t even mention what assets I have that are illegal,” he said.

Deshmukh had made headlines after his “miraculous escape from Guwahati” where Eknath Shinde-led 39 MLAs and 10 independents were camping before forming the new government.

Deshmukh said, “I have received the audio clip of the conversation between the complainant and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The ACB has been asked for information regarding the complainant, and if it turns out that he’s the same, the audio clip will be presented to the media.

“So far, the Nagpur police along with the Akola Lohmarg police have received notice from the ACB and are conspiring against me,” he said

Deshmukh warned of a “formal press conference” in Amravati on Jan 17. He is the third MLA from the Thackeray camp who is under the ACB’s radar. 

