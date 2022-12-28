e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's MLA Nitin Deshmukh gets into verbal spat with cops; CM says won't be arrested

Deshmukh accompanied by his supporters had reached Ravi Bhawan yesterday to attend a meeting at the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve.

Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
ON CAMERA: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's MLA Nitin Deshmukh gets into verbal spat with cops; CM says won't be arrested | Screengrab
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MLA Nitin Deshmukh and police officials got into a verbal spat on Wednesday as he attempted to enter Ravi Bhavan with several party workers, in Nagpur.

The MLA has been booked under 353A. However, after his party MLA Anil Parab raised the issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the Legislative Council that he would direct the Police Department not to arrest Deshmukh.

The meeting was called by Uddhav Thackeray. Upon reaching Ravi Bhawan, Deshmukh was asked to take an entry pass for his supporters to get access.

However, after initially agreeing to take the entry pass for his supporters he later refused, culminating in a heated argument.

The issue was also raised in the Legislative Assembly by Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav.

Replying to him, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the House that Deshmukh was booked under 353 A as he used cuss words and tried to assault the police.

(With inputs from AIR)

