Mumbai: NCB refuses to provide information on complaints against Deputy Director General Dyaneshwar Singh

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has refused to disclose the complaints received against NCB Deputy Director General Dyaneshwar Singh, who came into limelight due to the Aryan Khan drug case. The NCB has denied information to RTI activist Anil Galgali citing Section 24 of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Anil Galgali, an RTI activist, submitted a request to the NCB asking for the status of various complaints as well as the action taken report on various complaints received against Deputy Director General Dyaneshwar Singh.

The NCB has denied the information under Section 24 of the Right to Information Act, 2005. First appeal has been filed against Anil Galgali.

Anil Galgali says that information relating to an allegation of corruption and violation of human rights is covered under the RTI Act, 2005, and no agency would be excused.

The Delhi High Court has ruled that if the information sought pertains to allegation of corruption and human right violation, it would be exempt from the exclusion clause, he added.

Such information should be made public and uploaded on the website. So that this information is easily available to citizens, said Galgali.