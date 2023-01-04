Mumbai: Anil Parab in trouble; ED attaches assets worth Rs 10 Cr to Shiv Sena UBT camp leader in PMLA case | ANI

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 10.20 crore in connection with money laundering probe against Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) camp leader Anil Parab and others.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Maharashtra Govt informs Bombay HC it cannot demolish Dapoli resort formerly owned by Sena leader...

Parab's portfolio

Parab is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the upper house of the legislature, and has held transport and parliamentary affairs portfolios in the state.

He has been questioned by the federal agency in this case earlier.

The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for the attachment of certain properties in the probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district of the state.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also Maharashtra Govt informs Bombay HC it cannot demolish Dapoli resort formerly owned by Sena leader...