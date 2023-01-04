e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Anil Parab in trouble; ED attaches assets worth Rs 10 Cr to Shiv Sena UBT camp leader in PMLA case

Mumbai: Anil Parab in trouble; ED attaches assets worth Rs 10 Cr to Shiv Sena UBT camp leader in PMLA case

Parab has been questioned by the federal agency in this case earlier.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Anil Parab in trouble; ED attaches assets worth Rs 10 Cr to Shiv Sena UBT camp leader in PMLA case | ANI
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 10.20 crore in connection with money laundering probe against Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) camp leader Anil Parab and others.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt informs Bombay HC it cannot demolish Dapoli resort formerly owned by Sena leader...
article-image

Parab's portfolio

Parab is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the upper house of the legislature, and has held transport and parliamentary affairs portfolios in the state.

He has been questioned by the federal agency in this case earlier.

The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for the attachment of certain properties in the probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district of the state.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt informs Bombay HC it cannot demolish Dapoli resort formerly owned by Sena leader...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Western Railway to set up water vending machines across its suburban stations

Mumbai updates: Western Railway to set up water vending machines across its suburban stations

Mumbai: Anil Parab in trouble; ED attaches assets worth Rs 10 Cr to Shiv Sena UBT camp leader in...

Mumbai: Anil Parab in trouble; ED attaches assets worth Rs 10 Cr to Shiv Sena UBT camp leader in...

Mumbai: ADGP Deven Bharti appointed as Special Commissioner of Police

Mumbai: ADGP Deven Bharti appointed as Special Commissioner of Police

Mumbai: Four men get stuck in lift of highrise in Vikhroli

Mumbai: Four men get stuck in lift of highrise in Vikhroli

Mumbai: Stray dog found with suspected firecracker injury, tongue ripped; recuperating in Navi...

Mumbai: Stray dog found with suspected firecracker injury, tongue ripped; recuperating in Navi...