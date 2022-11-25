Maharashtra Govt informs Bombay HC it cannot demolish Dapoli resort formerly owned by Sena leader Anil Parab | File pic

The Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay High Court that it cannot carry out demolition of resort in Dapoli which stands on land formerly owned by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab due to status quo order passed in its favour by a local court in a civil suit.

The HC is hearing a petition filed by Sadanand Kadam, the current owner of the resort, seeking quashing of the demolition order issued against the resort, contending that he is being roped into the proceedings due to Mr Parab’s political rivalries.

An affidavit was filed by the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Ratnagiri district before the HC in response to the petition. It contends that the government is pursuing for vacating the status quo order so that the unauthorised construction can be demolished at the earliest.

The government had initiated action against the resort based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

On the basis of the complaint, the authorities concerned held a meeting wherein it was decided to initiate action against Kadam for statutory violations. Accordingly, a notice was issued to Kadam on June 22, 2021, stating the structure is illegal and contrary to the laws and, hence, ought to be demolished.

Kadam challenged this before a district court in Khed through a civil suit. The Khed judge directed the officer to maintain the status quo and not take any action against the resort.

The SDO had stated that they have filed an application seeking dismissal of the suit before the local court, which is pending hearing.