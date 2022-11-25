Mumbai: Woman loses Rs3.6L in crypto fraud

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 31-year-old working woman from Mira Road was duped of more than Rs3 lakh on the pretext of crypto investment. The fraudster trapped her by offering an online job of writing positive reviews about hotels, cinema halls and similar establishments. Initially, she was even paid in the range of Rs100-Rs400.

In her police complaint, the woman said that she received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number on Nov 15. The fraudster then offered her a job which she accepted. After a few days, the swindler told the woman about crypto investment, saying it would fetch lucrative returns.

The complainant agreed and 'invested' a total of Rs3.6 lakh as her crypto-currency wallet showed her profits rising to Rs12.93 lakh. The woman finally understood the fraud when she was asked to pay money to withdraw her profits, said the police.

Based on her complaint, the Mira Road police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.