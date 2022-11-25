Mumbai: Another ex-corporator raises eyebrows over beautification programme

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC's ambitious city beautification programme has once again come under the scanner. After a BJP leader raised objection over its tendering process two weeks ago, now Udhhav Sena leader and ex-corporator Manoj Jamsutkar has raised eyebrows over the official formalities for the Rs1,729 crore project. He has requested BMC chief IS Chahal to scrap the entire tendering process and set up an inquiry into the matter.

In a presser held on Thursday, Mr Jamsutkar alleged, “The tendering process for beautification in E ward (Byculla and Nagpada) is flawed. It's being carried out to benefit a certain contractor. The ward should have invited separate tenders for each work as per the BMC's September circular. But a single tender of Rs30 crore was floated for various beautification works (in E ward).”

Corroborating his charges, he further said that it's mandatory to submit quality-checking reports of products that will be used by the contractor. But this time E ward had asked the contractors to conduct a quality test even before participating in the tender process. “This raises a suspicion that the officials might be aware of companies that are participating in the tendering process even before the tender is opened,” he underlined.

Similarly in regular courses, contractors are allowed to participate in the bidding process for double the amount of their capacity. This allows the contractor to work for double the amount he had worked earlier. But E ward has allowed bidding at triple capacity, he added.

Meanwhile, BMC Assistant Commissioner (E ward) Ajay Yadav didn't respond to the call.

After similar allegations by a BJP ex-corporator earlier, the BMC had to scrap tenders worth Rs20 crore and Rs19 crore in the K West (Andheri West) and P-North (Malad) wards, respectively. BJP leader Vinod Mishra said, “The tender for beautification works in P-North ward was re-invited owing to the wrong estimate and bidding 29% below the estimated cost. We request the civic administration to get the project done without compromising on quality.”

