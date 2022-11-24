Mumbai Updates: BMC studying reports on Gokhale bridge's reopening; decision in 7 days

Thane: UMC conducts 'Citizen Perception Survey' to find out how livable the city is
Now it's a time for the Ulhasnagar people to get their voices heard as the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) is inviting the opinions of the Ulhasnagar citizens to improve the Ease of Living (EOL) index of the Ulhasnagar city. The UMC chief Aziz Shaikh has appealed to all the citizens to participate in large numbers in the 'Citizen Perception Survey'.
Act fast, Centre tells state on measles outbreak
Amid the surge in measles infections and deaths in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Union Health Ministry has told the State Government to strengthen its surveillance mechanism and undertake a head count of all children aged between six months and five years in the outbreak areas to facilitate full MRCV (measles- and rubella-containing vaccines) coverage quickly.
The decision to reopen the Andheri's derelict Gokhale bridge–shut since Nov 7–is likely to come in the next seven days as the BMC will now go through the reports of two premier technical institutes, which have allowed the infra's reopening albeit with riders. Following the BMC's request, the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) inspected the bridge and opined that it could be reopened for pedestrians and light motor vehicles (LMVs).
