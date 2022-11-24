Mumbai Updates: BMC studying reports on Gokhale bridge's reopening; decision in 7 days

Thane: UMC conducts 'Citizen Perception Survey' to find out how livable the city is

Now it's a time for the Ulhasnagar people to get their voices heard as the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) is inviting the opinions of the Ulhasnagar citizens to improve the Ease of Living (EOL) index of the Ulhasnagar city. The UMC chief Aziz Shaikh has appealed to all the citizens to participate in large numbers in the 'Citizen Perception Survey'.