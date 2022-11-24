Thane: UMC conducts 'Citizen Perception Survey' to find out how livable the city is

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) conducts 'Citizen Perception Survey' | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: Now it's a time for the Ulhasnagar people to get their voices heard as the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) is inviting the opinions of the Ulhasnagar citizens to improve the Ease of Living (EOL) index of the Ulhasnagar city. The UMC chief Aziz Shaikh has appealed to all the citizens to participate in large numbers in the 'Citizen Perception Survey'.

A 'Citizen Perception Survey' is being conducted by the central government on how livable the city is and according to this, the survey has started in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation area and it will continue till December 23, 2022.

Jamir Lengerekar, additional commissioner, UMC said, "Ulhasnagar city is a commercial city. It is a city that provides employment to many people. The civic body is providing various facilities to the citizens and it is working hard to provide various services like roads, good health facilities, parks and good education in Ulhasnagar city. The Commissioner has appealed to the citizens of the Ulhasnagar city to visit the website link https://eol2022.org/CitizenFeedback%2c provided by the Central Government and register their feedback about their city in order to include it in the livable city. The feedback can also be registered from the QR code on the banners placed in the city. The UMC code is ULB 802791."

Public's reaction to the CPS

Sashikant Dayama, a social activist from Ulhasnagar said, "The Citizen Perception Survey (CPS) is conducted as part of the Ease of Living Index and it was first time conducted in 2020 during the COVID-19. The government target was to gain insights from 16 lakh respondents from 111 cities but it succeeded in gathering responses from over 32 lakh citizens. I would definitely participate in the Citizen Perception Survey (CPS) and I will also ask my relatives and friends to definitely participate in the survey so that the Ulhasnagar city can also be included in the ranking."

Rekha Nair, a house wife from Ulhasnagar said, " I am very much excited to participate in the Citizens Perception Survey and give my opinion. I have also heard that the certificate is awarded by the government after giving the opinion. The questions which are being asked in the survey are about public transport, education facilities, healthcare services, water availability, cost of living, employment opportunities, etc. I may say that after the survey the civic body should look into the services which need to be improved."

