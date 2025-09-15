 One Dead, Two Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Crashes Into Water Tanker In Thane
One person died and two were seriously injured after an auto-rickshaw rammed into a stationary water tanker near Nitin Company-Cadbury Junction, Thane. Rescue teams freed the trapped passengers after 30 mins. The victims were hospitalised; one succumbed. Traffic on Eastern Express Highway was briefly disrupted.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
One Dead, Two Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Crashes Into Water Tanker In Thane | Representational Image

Thane: One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after an auto-rickshaw collided with a stationary water tanker in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Monday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday near Nitin Company-Cadbury Junction road, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Three passengers got trapped in the auto-rickshaw after it collided with a water tanker, he said.

Rescue teams were immediately mobilised.

The fire brigade personnel managed to extricate the three trapped passengers after about half an hour. They were taken to a government hospital where one of them, identified as Bablu, was declared dead, the official said.

The two others, aged 56 and 29, who suffered serious injuries, were referred to Sion Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai for advanced treatment, he said.

The accident caused a temporary disruption of traffic on the busy Eastern Express Highway stretch, but normalcy was restored after the damaged auto-rickshaw was removed.

