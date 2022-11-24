ON CAMERA: Leopard enters residential building in Kalyan, attacks several people, including children; rescue operation underway

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiON CAMERA: Leopard enters residential building in Kalyan, attacks several people, including children; rescue operation underway

As per the visuals, the leopard has attacked several people and created a chaos in the area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
On Thursday, November 24, a leopard ventured into a residential complex and entered a residential building, where it attacked a man and a child. As per the visuals, the leopard has attacked several people and created a chaos in the area.

The incident occurred at the Anugrah Tower building, Chinchpada Road in Kalyan East.

The police and fire brigade have reached on spot to catch the leopard.

This is a breaking story more details are awaited.

Mumbai Updates: BMC studying reports on Gokhale bridge's reopening; decision in 7 days

ON CAMERA: Leopard enters residential building in Kalyan, attacks several people, including...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Vashi hospital performs lumbar canal stenosis for 64 years old successfully

Navi Mumbai: NMMC encourages citizens to participate in EoI survey

CIDCO holds draw for 4158 houses under Mass Housing Scheme in August 2022

