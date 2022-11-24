ON CAMERA: Leopard enters residential building in Kalyan, attacks several people, including children; rescue operation underway

On Thursday, November 24, a leopard ventured into a residential complex and entered a residential building, where it attacked a man and a child. As per the visuals, the leopard has attacked several people and created a chaos in the area.

The incident occurred at the Anugrah Tower building, Chinchpada Road in Kalyan East.

The police and fire brigade have reached on spot to catch the leopard.

This is a breaking story more details are awaited.