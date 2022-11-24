Mumbai weather update: City's AQI at 175 improves to 'moderate' after being worse than Delhi yesterday

Mumbai weather update: Several areas see 'poor' air quality, Malad dips to 'very poor' with AQI 249; temperature at 24.2°C | FPJ

Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) improved to 175 'moderate', on Thursday 10 am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 98 and 200 respectively. The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 6.5 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

The air quality of different areas in the city, and metropolitan region fluctuated between moderate and poor categories with Malad recording AQI of 249 slipping into 'very poor' category.

The city yet again attained 'poor' AQI of 215 during noon hours on Wednesday. It was worse than the national capital which, too, breathed 'poor' quality air with an AQI of 193. Although, it improved by the evening to moderate category of 197, but remained higher than that of Delhi.

Mumbai Weather

The days in the city got colder because of the northerly winds blowing said the Indian Meteorological Department. The weather agency had forecasted a cold wave for parts of Maharashtra and said later that due to new weather system formation in Tamil Nadu, the temperatures may rise again.

The current temperature of the city is 25°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 48%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba, Mumbai: 108 AQI · Moderate

Malad West, Mumbai: 249 AQI · Poor

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: 176 AQI · Poor

Sion, Mumbai AQI: 190 AQI · Poor

Pimpleshwar Mandir, Thane: 98 · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune dipped amid cold wave to poor with an AQI of 158. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing an AQI of 122. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 117 while Kolkata dipped to poor category from moderate with an AQI of 180. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 63 and Ahmedabad saw AQI of 104. Delhi's AQI is 'poor' with the figure standing at 174 today.