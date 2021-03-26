Phone-tapping case: Fact-finding report by Maharashtra state chief secy Sitaram Kunte full of fallacies, says Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fandavis on Friday alleged that the fact-finding report submitted to the Maharashtra government by the state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte over the phone-tapping allegations is full of fallacies.

Kunte had been asked to submit the report into the alleged police transfer racket by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of Fadnavis's allegations that the state government suppressed IPS officer Rashmi Shukla's letter or report, based on phone intercepts, on a "transfer scam".

Kunte's report said, "Despite stamping the letter as TOP SECRET, Rashmi Shukla seems to have leaked the letter, which is very serious matter. If it is proved, she will be liable for strictest action against her." Talking about it, Fadnavis said on Friday, "The Indian Telegraph Act quoted in the report is presented to public in a manner convenient to the government. The report in itself is full of fallacies. Although there are sufficient provisions to tap the phone calls, the government is not ready to accept it."