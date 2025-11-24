 Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Maha Leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Raj Thackeray Among Others Pay Heartfelt Tribute To 'Bollywood's He-Man'
Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai residence. His last rites took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium. An ambulance was spotted outside his residence earlier today. Several celebrities and family members also arrived to pay their last respects to the legendary actor at the crematorium.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Veteran actor Dharmendra | Instagram: Dharmendra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on November 24 paid heartfelt tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89.

Calling him Bollywood's He-Man, Shinde said, "In his sixty-year career, he entertained countless fans like me with pure joy through his acting." He added that staying healthy, enthusiastic, joyful, and sharing that joy with everyone, was a special trait of Dharmnendra's personality.

"This Jat, Yamla.. Pagla.. Deewana.., who always gave joy through his work, has now embarked on an eternal journey, leaving every fan heartbroken. From me and my entire Shiv Sena family, heartfelt tribute to the senior actor Dharmendra," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar on November 24 expressed his heartfelt tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. In his official post on X, Pawar said that the youth of today may not realize it, but an entire generation was a fan of Dharmendra's style, hairstyle, and attire.

Speaking of his iconic character Veeru from Sholay, the NCP-SP leader said that it still remains a symbol of close friendship, and many times, the humorous scene on the water tank is still adopted by enthusiastic workers in the political arena as a form of protest movement.

Supriya Sule also expressed grief over Dharmendra's death. Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra. A true legend whose warmth, simplicity, and remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to the Hema Ji, the Deol family, his friends, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” Sule wrote.

Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai residence. His last rites took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium. An ambulance was spotted outside his residence earlier today. Several celebrities and family members also arrived to pay their last respects to the legendary actor at the crematorium. With a highly protected ambulance escort and close family members present, the renowned actor's body was transported in a mournful atmosphere to the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Legendary actor Dharmendra appeared in over 300 films, with some sources citing a specific number as high as 306. He made his debut in 1960 with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and has starred in numerous hit movies throughout his 65-year career, including Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Satyakam.

