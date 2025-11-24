 Veteran Actor & Ex-BJP MP Dharmendra Passes Away At 89; Here's When He Last Contested Lok Sabha Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVeteran Actor & Ex-BJP MP Dharmendra Passes Away At 89; Here's When He Last Contested Lok Sabha Elections

Veteran Actor & Ex-BJP MP Dharmendra Passes Away At 89; Here's When He Last Contested Lok Sabha Elections

After completing his term, Dharmendra publicly distanced himself from active politics. He insisted he had left the field entirely and would not return. Although he remained visible during elections, particularly in 2019 when he campaigned for Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur, he repeatedly clarified that he was not a practising politician.

AditiUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Veteran Actor & Ex-BJP MP Dharmendra Passes Away At 89; Here's When He Last Contested Lok Sabha Elections | X

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, widely known as Bollywood’s He-Man, died at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 24, leaving behind a six-decade legacy that shaped Indian cinema.

While his film career remains the foundation of his public identity, he was also known for his brief and controversial political stint.

When did Dharmendra contest his last election?

Dharmendra contested his first and only election in 2004 when he won the Lok Sabha seat from Bikaner, Rajasthan, on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. His candidature came during the party’s “India Shining” campaign and was strongly backed by senior leaders including LK Advani. Riding on immense popularity, he defeated Congress candidate Rameshwar Lal Dudi by almost 60,000 votes.

FPJ Shorts
'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock Foresees Robot Revolution
'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock Foresees Robot Revolution
Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent
Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

His time in Parliament, however, was marked by limited participation. Reports from the period recorded sparse attendance in the House, with Dharmendra often choosing to focus on films and personal commitments. He also courted criticism during the campaign for saying he should be elected “dictator perpetuo to teach basic etiquette that democracy requires”. By 2009, he decided not to seek re-election.

He later expressed regret about entering politics at all. In a candid remark, he once said, “Kaam main karta tha, credit koi aur le jaata tha. Perhaps that place was not for me,” reflecting his discomfort with political culture. His son Sunny Deol also said in an interview that Dharmendra “did not like politics”.

Why did he walk away from his political life?

After completing his term, Dharmendra publicly distanced himself from active politics. He insisted he had left the field entirely and would not return. Although he remained visible during elections, particularly in 2019 when he campaigned for Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur, he repeatedly clarified that he was not a practising politician. During that campaign he told reporters, “I have come here not to deliver political speeches as I am not a politician. I am a patriot.”

Even after withdrawing from electoral politics, Dharmendra continued to comment on national issues, including expressing solidarity with farmers in 2021.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Crime: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Husband Strikes Her With LPG Cylinder In Kollam; Accused...

Kerala Crime: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Husband Strikes Her With LPG Cylinder In Kollam; Accused...

Young Journalist Found Dead In Guwahati Newsroom; CCTV Shows She Took Her Life At Workplace

Young Journalist Found Dead In Guwahati Newsroom; CCTV Shows She Took Her Life At Workplace

HAL Says Tejas Crash At Dubai Airshow An Isolated Event, Assures No Impact On Business Or Deliveries

HAL Says Tejas Crash At Dubai Airshow An Isolated Event, Assures No Impact On Business Or Deliveries

Veteran Actor & Ex-BJP MP Dharmendra Passes Away At 89; Here's When He Last Contested Lok Sabha...

Veteran Actor & Ex-BJP MP Dharmendra Passes Away At 89; Here's When He Last Contested Lok Sabha...

Delhi Air Quality Protest: 22 Arrested For Chilli Spray Attack On Police, Shouting Pro-Maoist...

Delhi Air Quality Protest: 22 Arrested For Chilli Spray Attack On Police, Shouting Pro-Maoist...