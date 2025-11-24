 'End Of An Era': PM Modi Mourns Veteran Actor Dharmendra’s Demise At 89
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'End Of An Era': PM Modi Mourns Veteran Actor Dharmendra’s Demise At 89

'End Of An Era': PM Modi Mourns Veteran Actor Dharmendra’s Demise At 89

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed sorrow, describing Dharmendra’s death as an “irreparable loss” to Indian cinema. He highlighted the actor’s extraordinary journey, from humble beginnings to becoming a towering figure in Bollywood, and said the characters he portrayed came alive on screen, winning the hearts of audiences of all ages.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved and enduring stars, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday (November 24). He was 89. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where family members and several celebrities gathered to bid farewell to the legendary actor. An ambulance was seen outside his residence earlier in the day, signalling the sombre moments leading up to the confirmation of his death.

Tributes poured in from across the film industry and political circles, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to X to express profound grief and admiration. Calling Dharmendra’s passing “the end of an era,” PM Modi wrote that the veteran actor was “an iconic film personality” who brought “charm and depth to every role he played.”

He praised Dharmendra’s ability to connect with audiences across generations and lauded him for his “simplicity, humility and warmth.” The Prime Minister extended his condolences to the actor’s family, friends and millions of fans, concluding the message with “Om Shanti.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed sorrow, describing Dharmendra’s death as an “irreparable loss” to Indian cinema. He highlighted the actor’s extraordinary journey, from humble beginnings to becoming a towering figure in Bollywood, and said the characters he portrayed came alive on screen, winning the hearts of audiences of all ages. Shah prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family and fans.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Traffic Update: Road Closure Announced In Ambernath, Badlapur On Dec 2 For Maharashtra Local Body Elections | Check Alternate Routes
Thane Traffic Update: Road Closure Announced In Ambernath, Badlapur On Dec 2 For Maharashtra Local Body Elections | Check Alternate Routes
Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Out; Details Here
Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Out; Details Here
Emotional Esha Deol & Hema Malini Fold Their Hands At Paps After Dharmendra's Last Rites In Mumbai—VIDEO
Emotional Esha Deol & Hema Malini Fold Their Hands At Paps After Dharmendra's Last Rites In Mumbai—VIDEO
'Historic Labour Reforms Will Give Strong Momentum To The Vision Of Atmanirbhar Bharat': Union Minister For Labour
'Historic Labour Reforms Will Give Strong Momentum To The Vision Of Atmanirbhar Bharat': Union Minister For Labour
Read Also
Dharmendra News: Veteran Actor In Critical Condition, Ambulance Spotted At Mumbai Residence
article-image

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who had worked with Dharmendra, penned an emotional tribute on Instagram, recalling his gratitude for having had the opportunity to collaborate with him.

As the country mourns, Dharmendra leaves behind a luminous legacy spanning six decades, an irreplaceable chapter in Indian cinema.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dharmendra Dies | ‘End Of An Era In Indian Cinema’: PM Modi, Amit Shah & Other Political Leaders...

Dharmendra Dies | ‘End Of An Era In Indian Cinema’: PM Modi, Amit Shah & Other Political Leaders...

Ex-Navy Officer Captain Navtej Singh Battles 400-Knot Winds At 20,000 Feet For High-Risk Aerial...

Ex-Navy Officer Captain Navtej Singh Battles 400-Knot Winds At 20,000 Feet For High-Risk Aerial...

'End Of An Era': PM Modi Mourns Veteran Actor Dharmendra’s Demise At 89

'End Of An Era': PM Modi Mourns Veteran Actor Dharmendra’s Demise At 89

Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 24, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-30...

Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 24, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-30...

Ariana Afghan Airlines Jet Lands On Wrong Runway Landing At Delhi's IGI Airport; DGCA Orders Probe

Ariana Afghan Airlines Jet Lands On Wrong Runway Landing At Delhi's IGI Airport; DGCA Orders Probe