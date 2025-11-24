'End Of An Era': PM Modi Mourns Veteran Actor Dharmendra’s Demise At 89

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved and enduring stars, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday (November 24). He was 89. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where family members and several celebrities gathered to bid farewell to the legendary actor. An ambulance was seen outside his residence earlier in the day, signalling the sombre moments leading up to the confirmation of his death.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tributes poured in from across the film industry and political circles, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to X to express profound grief and admiration. Calling Dharmendra’s passing “the end of an era,” PM Modi wrote that the veteran actor was “an iconic film personality” who brought “charm and depth to every role he played.”

He praised Dharmendra’s ability to connect with audiences across generations and lauded him for his “simplicity, humility and warmth.” The Prime Minister extended his condolences to the actor’s family, friends and millions of fans, concluding the message with “Om Shanti.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed sorrow, describing Dharmendra’s death as an “irreparable loss” to Indian cinema. He highlighted the actor’s extraordinary journey, from humble beginnings to becoming a towering figure in Bollywood, and said the characters he portrayed came alive on screen, winning the hearts of audiences of all ages. Shah prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family and fans.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who had worked with Dharmendra, penned an emotional tribute on Instagram, recalling his gratitude for having had the opportunity to collaborate with him.

As the country mourns, Dharmendra leaves behind a luminous legacy spanning six decades, an irreplaceable chapter in Indian cinema.