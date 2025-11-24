Ex-Navy Officer Captain Navtej Singh Battles 400-Knot Winds At 20,000 Feet For High-Risk Aerial Photograph | VIDEO | X

Former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh has drawn the internet's attention after describing the extreme conditions behind an aerial photograph shot from an open aircraft door at altitudes between 10,000 and 20,000 feet.

In a video shared on social media, he detailed the physical strain, violent winds and technical demands involved in capturing a single frame mid-air.

Open-Door Military Aircraft Operations And Safety Protocols

According to Singh, the aircraft was deliberately depressurised, a standard procedure in military platforms such as the C-130 that are built to open doors in mid-flight for operations including photography, supply drops and rescue activities. He said the moment the door opened, the wind hit with such force that even keeping his eyes focused and muscles steady became difficult.

He explains that airspeeds of around 400 knots create conditions comparable to “sticking your head out of a bullet train multiplied several times,” making it possible for equipment to be torn from the hand or for joints to be strained. To prevent accidents, he was secured using a full-body harness, steel carabiners and a safety tether strong enough to withstand extreme force.

Singh added that no one simply “stands” at an open aircraft door and described the experience as an ongoing physical effort to stay stable against the airflow.

Harsh Conditions And Technical Demands At High Altitude

Singh said operations at these altitudes require oxygen support because of thin air and the risk of impaired judgment and freezing temperatures. He added that the aircraft’s motion, the roar of the wind and the cold made even basic camera functions challenging. Despite these conditions, he had to maintain accurate exposure, shutter speed and composition in the brief window available before the aircraft moved past the intended frame.

In his post, Singh said the effort involved “fighting gravity, velocity and pure elemental violence” in order to freeze a moment in time. He described the experience as a form of “combat art” that demanded discipline, technical skill and absolute physical control while being tethered at the aircraft’s open door.