 Mussoorie Accident Caught On Camera: Car Skids Off Road, Plunges Into Gorge; Driver Survives Miraculously
A disturbing incident surfaced from Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, where a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge. The driver of the car miraculously survived the crash.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Mussoorie Accident Caught On Camera: Car Skids Off Road, Plunges Into Gorge; Driver Survives Miraculously | ChatGPT/Screengrab

Dehradun: A car plunged into a deep gorge after skidding off the road near a turn in Uttarakhand’s tourist destination Mussoorie on Monday. The incident was caught on camera, and the disturbing video surfaced online.

The driver of the car survived miraculously. According to reports, he sustained only minor injuries. At the time of the incident, no other person was inside the car apart from the driver.

Video Of The Incident:

In the viral video, it can be seen that the white-coloured car rolled several times after plunging into the gorge. The incident took place at around 6:30 am. The exact reason for the accident is still not known. The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Rajveer Singh, reported ETV Bharat, citing police officials.

article-image

After the car fell into the gorge, Mussoorie Police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Locals also helped authorities in rescuing the driver. The car was also pulled out from the deep gorge.

According to reports, the driver sustained injuries; however, his condition is not critical. The car was completely damaged.

Mussoorie, famously known as the Queen of Hills, is witnessing a surge of tourists this winter. It is located about 35 kilometres from the state capital of Dehradun. he hill station is in the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayan range. Mussoorie is at an average altitude of 2,005 metres.

Car Falls Into Gorge In Shillong:

In August this year, five people lost their lives after their vehicle skidded off the Shillong-Dawki road and fell into a deep gorge at Rngain on National Highway 40. The car was on its way to Pynursla from Shillong when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to poor visibility and absence of guard wall. The incident took place near the under-construction part of the highway.

