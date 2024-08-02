Aurangabad: Car Falls into 40-Foot Gorge, 7 Passengers Miraculously Survive; Teachers Condemn Government for Ignoring Demands And More

Aurangabad: Car Falls into 40-Foot Gorge; 7 Passengers Miraculously Survive |

A Scorpio luxury car fell into a 40-foot deep gorge in Maheshmal Ghat on Wednesday evening. Fortunately, the passengers were saved when the vehicle struck a tree in the gorge.

Maheshmal is a mountainous area popular for picnics among youngsters. On Wednesday, seven friends went to Maheshmal in the evening. While navigating the ghat, their car (MH 17 CK 8055) fell into the deep gorge but collided with a tree. The passengers then called their friends to inform them of the incident.

Their friends and several others rushed to the location. A crane was used to lift the car from the gorge, and the rescue operation continued until midnight. No case has been registered, but the incident has been noted in the station diary.

Teachers condemn government for ignoring demands

Hundreds of teachers have initiated agitation for getting grants and fulfilling other demands at the Education office in Jalna since July 12. On Thursday, the teachers in half-naked condition staged demonstration and shouted slogan against the government. They demanded that increased instalment of the partly granted schools should be given from January 1, 2024 onwards. The teachers condemned the government and agitated despite heavy rain on Thursday evening.

The president of the Swarajya Shikshak Sangh Dnyanesh Chavan, general secretary Shankar Shere, teachers Vijay Surashe, Om Ekhande, Padyumnya Foke, Ashok Gadhe, Anil Gavade, Sandeep Ingole, Harishchandra Dhage, Madhav Bhadre, Naryan Rajbhosale and others participated in the agitation.

Jayakwadi dam has only 9 percent water storage

The water level in the Jayakwadi dam in Paithan has increased by five per cent due to the rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam for the past few days. However, heavy rainfall has not been received in these areas, especially the upper areas. Although, the water flow in the dam has started but it is inadequate. On Wednesday, 6,567 cusec inflow was recorded in the dam and 1,850 cusec by Thursday evening. The live water stock in the dam is 196.043 TMC now.

Presently, the water level of the dam is 9.3 per cent. Last year, the water level during this period was 32 percent. Last year, Jayadwadi dam was filled only 50 percent due to which the filling of the dam was less this year. If the rainfall will be satisfactory in the coming days, the dam will be filled to the capacity, the experts opined.