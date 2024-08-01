Marathwada: Govt Sanctions ₹160.64 Crore for Electric Pumps at Nanded Dam; Swords seized in Jalna And More |

The state government has sanctioned a fund of ₹160.64 crore for installing 12 electric pumps and pumping pipes in Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Dam situated in Vishnupuri in Nanded district.

The earlier pumps and pipes were in bad condition and thousands of farmers in Loha and Kandhar talukas were deprived of irrigation facilities from the dam. Loha-Kandhar assembly constituency MLA Shamsundar Shinde, during the budget session in 2023, tabled a calling attention motion in this regard.

Around 15,927 hectares of land in Loha taluka and 2,100 hectares in Kandhar taluka were deprived of irrigation facilities. The farmers suffered heavy losses during the Kharif and Rabi seasons. Shinde raised the issue and demanded funds for electric pumps and pumping pipes.

The state government, on July 29, 2024, considered the demand and granted administrative sanction of ₹160.64 crore for installing 12 electric pumps and pipes on Shankarrao Chavan Dam at Vishnupuri.

The work of repairing the dam will be done after the release of the funds and the electric pumps and pumping pipes will be installed. The farmers in Loha and Kandhar talukas have expressed satisfaction and welcomed the decision.

Swords seized in Jalna

The Jalna police's crime branch seized a parcel of 22 swords sent through India Post here on Wednesday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Aditya Katkar and Mangesh Katkar, residents of Lodhi Mohalla, and confiscated the parcel at the head post office.

After being alerted about the arrival of the weapons, reportedly ordered from Amritsar, a team led by inspector Pankaj Jadhav set up a trap and nabbed the accused as they arrived to collect the parcel.

The police were investigating the purpose behind the acquisition of such a large number of swords, inspector Jadhav said.

National conference on vascular diseases on Aug 3, 4

The Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will organise a national conference on vascular diseases on August 3 and 4 in the city.

Briefing the press, organiser Dr Shivaji Pole said, the Surgical treatment for vascular diseases used to involve higher risks and longer recovery times in the past. However, modern medical techniques now allow for needleless surgeries that reduce both the high risk, complications and short recovery time. This is the first time a national conference of this kind is being held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on this new and advanced branch. This event will help to spread modern and current treatment methods to the doctors in Maharashtra and Marathwada, benefiting patients.

Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dean, Government Medical College and Hospital, Dr Rajendra Bohra, Dean MGM Hospital, Dr Praveen Suryavanshi, Dy Dean and President ASI, Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Ex Dean KEM Hospital Mumbai, Dr Uday Limaye, Senior Neurointervenist Mumbai, IMA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar President Dr Ujjwala Dahiphale, Secretary Dr Vikas Deshmukh, Dr Varsha Rote, Dr Azad Siddiqui and Dr Devidas Dahifale will be present during the inauguration of the conference.

Dr Amol Lahoti said, more than 200 experts doctors from across the country with city doctors will discuss various topics, including treatment for brain stroke (paralysis), Brain hemorrhages, gangrene, vein diseases, Varicose veins, chest and abdomen bleeding and block, interventional radiology for cancer, GI interventions (medical procedures for diagnosing and treating digestive system disorders), and actual case based studies and their experience in the field with stalwarts of India.

Dr Gorhe urges Sena workers to focus on party programs

Legislative Council Deputy Speaker and Shiv Sena leader Dr Neelam Gorhe urged party workers to focus solely on the party's programs like Arjun's concentration on the bird's eye in his aim.



Addressing Shiv Sena women workers at Subhedari Guest House during her visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday, Dr Gorhe emphasised the importance of effectively implementing the Chief Minister's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and other government initiatives. The meeting included women from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central, East and West, Gangapur, Vaijapur, and Kannad constituencies, as well as officials from Nanded, Beed, and Latur districts.



Dr Gorhe instructed activists to promote various schemes, including 'Ladki Bahin,' 50% concession for women in state transport buses, Lek Ladki Lakhpati Scheme, CM Annapurna Scheme, higher education for girls, and youth stipends. She highlighted that opponents are spreading negative narratives about the government, urging workers to counteract misinformation and focus on the positive work of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.



Shiv Sena leaders Pratibha Jagtap, Ranjana Kulkarni, Savita Kivade, Shilparani Wadkar, Chandrakalabai Bangar, Shardatai Ghule, Kalatai Oza, and others attended the event, which was conducted by Tejiswini Kendre.