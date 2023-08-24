22 Maharashtra Legislators, Led by Dy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Leave For 10-day Europe Tour | File pic

Mumbai: Under the leadership of Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Dr. Neelam Gorhe, a delegation of 22 members from both houses of the state legislature embarked on a 10-day tour of three European countries on Thursday.

The delegation, which includes 11 women members, is scheduled to participate in six meetings during the tour and is expected to return on September 4. The members will be visiting Frankfurt (Germany), Amsterdam (Netherlands), and London (U.K.), where they will engage with experts at institutions such as the UN Women And Gender Equality Forum and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA). Additionally, they will interact with the Indian High Commissions in these respective countries.

