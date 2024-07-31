 Pune Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Ghat Areas
Last week, heavy rains battered Pune, flooding low-lying areas and leading to evacuations by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Pune's ghat areas from August 1 to 4.

The forecast for August 1 and 2 states, "Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. Moderate rain in plains."

For August 3, the prediction reads, "Extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in ghat areas. Moderate rain in plains."

On August 4, the IMD forecast says, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (50-60 kmph) at isolated places in ghat areas. Moderate rain in plains."

Last week, heavy rains battered Pune, flooding low-lying areas and leading to evacuations by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. Ekta Nagar near Sinhgad Road was one of the most severely affected localities. Residents and shop owners in this area have demanded compensation for their losses after water inundated their homes and shops.

