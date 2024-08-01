Pune: Yerwada Metro Station Set To Open On August 15, Swargate Underground Stretch By September 15 | File Photo

There is good news for commuters eagerly awaiting the opening of the Yerwada Metro Station. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations), Maha Metro, on Thursday said the Yerwada Metro Station is likely to open on August 15.

"The tentative opening date for the Yerwada Metro Station is August 15. The work is done and accordingly, we will execute it," said Sonawane.

The station was slated to be operational in May, but due to the model code of conduct in force for the Lok Sabha elections, work on entry and exit gates was halted.

Previously, when the entry and exit points were constructed, locals expressed dissatisfaction, citing potential traffic issues. Subsequently, a decision was made to rebuild the points.

Meanwhile, Swargate Metro Station is scheduled to open by September 15, stated Sonawane.

The original deadline for starting operations from Civil Court to Swargate was March 31. However, due to the model code of conduct, the opening was postponed.

Pune Metro has already conducted a trial run on this route in February, passing through Budhwar Peth and Mandai stations en route to Swargate.

The distances between stations are: Civil Court to Budhwar Peth (0.85 km), Budhwar Peth to Mandai (1 km), and Mandai to Swargate (1.48 km).

Upon the completion of this route, phase one of the Pune Metro project will be completed. Presently, the Vanaz to Ramwadi route is fully operational, while the PCMC to Civil Court route is partially functional, awaiting the underground stretch to Swargate.

In a related development, work on the PCMC-Nigdi stretch of the Pune Metro has begun. The work on the elevated viaduct, spanning 4.519 km from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti) on the North-South Corridor of the Pune Metro Rail Project, has been awarded to Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) for ₹339 crore. The project is set to be completed in 130 weeks and will feature four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti-Shakti.

The extension line will connect key areas: Chinchwad Station will serve commercial, residential, industrial, and religious places and integrate with Chinchwad Indian Railway Station; Akurdi Station will cater to residential, educational, and industrial areas; Nigdi and Bhakti-Shakti Stations will serve residential, entertainment, and religious places and integrate with the city bus depot connecting semi-urban areas like Dehu, Chikhali, Talegaon, and Vadgaon.