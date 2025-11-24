 Kerala Crime: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Husband Strikes Her With LPG Cylinder In Kollam; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Crime: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Husband Strikes Her With LPG Cylinder In Kollam; Accused Arrested

Kerala Crime: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Husband Strikes Her With LPG Cylinder In Kollam; Accused Arrested

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 12.30 am when Pillai hit Kavitha multiple times on her head with a gas cylinder.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
One Killed, Another Injured As Scooter Hit By Unknown Vehicle On Panvel–Uran Road; Case Registered |

A 45-year-old woman died after she was allegedly attacked by her husband using an LPG cylinder at Mangad here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kavitha, a resident near Apollo Junction, Karicode, Mangad.

Police have arrested her husband, Madhusudhanan Pillai, who assaulted her following a quarrel at their house around midnight.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 12.30 am when Pillai hit Kavitha multiple times on her head with a gas cylinder.

FPJ Shorts
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download
India Emerges As One Of The Most Active & Fastest-Growing Real Estate Private Credit Markets, Attracting 36% Of Regional Fundraising
India Emerges As One Of The Most Active & Fastest-Growing Real Estate Private Credit Markets, Attracting 36% Of Regional Fundraising
Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members Spotted; Visuals Inside
Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members Spotted; Visuals Inside
Young Journalist Found Dead In Guwahati Newsroom; CCTV Shows She Took Her Life At Workplace
Young Journalist Found Dead In Guwahati Newsroom; CCTV Shows She Took Her Life At Workplace

Daughter Witnessed the Attack

The FIR also stated that the couple’s daughter was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Hearing loud noises, neighbours rushed to the house and alerted the police.

Officers reached the spot and found Kavitha lying unconscious in the hall.

A doctor was called to the location and confirmed her death.

Husband Arrested; Murder Case Registered

Pillai was arrested and shifted to the Kilikkollur police station, where a case of murder has been registered, officials said.

The body has been shifted to a government hospital for postmortem.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Crime: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Husband Strikes Her With LPG Cylinder In Kollam; Accused...

Kerala Crime: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Husband Strikes Her With LPG Cylinder In Kollam; Accused...

Young Journalist Found Dead In Guwahati Newsroom; CCTV Shows She Took Her Life At Workplace

Young Journalist Found Dead In Guwahati Newsroom; CCTV Shows She Took Her Life At Workplace

HAL Says Tejas Crash At Dubai Airshow An Isolated Event, Assures No Impact On Business Or Deliveries

HAL Says Tejas Crash At Dubai Airshow An Isolated Event, Assures No Impact On Business Or Deliveries

Veteran Actor & Ex-BJP MP Dharmendra Passes Away At 89; Here's When He Last Contested Lok Sabha...

Veteran Actor & Ex-BJP MP Dharmendra Passes Away At 89; Here's When He Last Contested Lok Sabha...

Delhi Air Quality Protest: 22 Arrested For Chilli Spray Attack On Police, Shouting Pro-Maoist...

Delhi Air Quality Protest: 22 Arrested For Chilli Spray Attack On Police, Shouting Pro-Maoist...