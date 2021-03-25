Anger in Maharashtra cabinet over phone tapping: Jitendra Awhad

Mumbai: The `phone tapping' by the intelligence department evoked angry reactions in the meeting of the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday, housing minister Jitendra Awhad said here.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters, NCP leader Awhad alleged that then Commissioner of Intelligence Rashmi Shukla intercepted calls without permission from then Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte.

Permission was sought for intercepting the calls of certain persons but actually the calls of some other persons were tapped, he claimed.

Shukla was not available for comment.

Awhad, however, said there was no discussion in the cabinet on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations of corruption against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a letter to Thackeray.