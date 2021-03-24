FPJ Exclusive: MVA govt mulls filing disciplinary and legal action against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for not following due process in phone tapping

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has taken serious note of the free circulation of ‘top secret’ documents, especially the covering letter of former additional DG (intelligence) Rashmi Shukla on her report on phone tapping over the alleged police transfer racket and the letter by former DGP Subodh Jaiswal to additional home secretary (home), recommending action. The state government has asked the home department to register an offence against unknown persons for the possession of secret documents and making them available to others. Besides, a case can be lodged for the violation of Official Secrets Act.

The government is perturbed over the manner in which the BJP has had such ‘top secret’ documents in its possession.

A senior Maha Vikas Aghadi minister told The Free Press Journal, “It is quite clear that although Shukla continued as the additional director general (intelligence) even after change of government, she was passing along ‘top secret and confidential’ documents and inputs to the BJP. Shukla continued to show her loyalty to her previous bosses. This has severely damaged the government’s image and put the entire police department in the wrong box. The government will decide on filing an FIR against unknown persons for leaking such confidential documents or initiate disciplinary and punitive action against Shukla after seeking the opinion from the law and judiciary department and the state advocate general.” He said Shukla had gone ahead with the interception of phones without following the stipulated norms.

“Shukla had kept the additional chief secretary (home) in the loop but did not reveal her plan in detail. There is a question mark over her motive,” he added.

Shukla’s report and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’s claim of having 6.3 GB data has exposed the nexus between the two. This is the second instance that Fadnavis has been privy to such information, the first time being his claim of having the call data records in the Mansukh Hiren death case during the budget session.