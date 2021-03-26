Mumbai: Offence registered against unknown persons for leaking phone tapping report prepared by former additional DGP Rashmi Shukla

Amidst the ongoing phone tapping controversy in Maharashtra, an offence has been registered against unknown persons with the Economic Offence Wing for the leakage of a phone tapping report prepared by former additional DGP intelligence Rashmi Shukla.

In a major development, which may bring much-needed relief to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in his report on Thursday claimed that the former Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Rashmi Shukla may have leaked her confidential letter on the alleged corruption in transfers in the police department to Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP).

Kunte took into account Shukla’s letter dated August 25, 2020, to the then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal which was released in the public domain by Fadnavis two days ago.

Kunte, who was then the additional chief secretary (home), in his report submitted to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made it amply clear that there was no wrongdoing in the police transfers and all transfers of police officers made between September 2-October 28, 2020, were based on the recommendations of the Police Establishment Board. The Chief Secretary accused Shukla of misusing the permission obtained for phone tapping under the Indian Telegram Act.

“Despite stamping the letter as ‘TOP SECRET’, Shukla seems to have leaked the letter, which is a very serious matter. If it is proved, she will be liable for strictest action against her,” Kunte said in his report, which was made public on late Thursday evening.

“She had intercepted the phone calls and exposing these names also threatened the privacy of the officials,'” said Kunte.

Kunte refuted the BJP’s claim that no action was taken on Shukla’s report. He shared the summary of the findings into her claims presented to Thackeray on August 31, 2020. “Maintaining that there was no concrete evidence barring the call record detail analysis, it was reasoned that launching a CID inquiry would be ‘undesirable’. Moreover, it was held that this would lead to a witch-hunt and cause serious discontent among officers. No malpractice could be established in Shukla’s report,’’ he noted.

The transfers mentioned in Shukla’s letter, however, did not actually take place, and “there is no misdeed in transfers as well,” said the chief secretary.