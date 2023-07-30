PFA Comes To Rescue Of Community Dogs In Thane Complex

Stray dog | Representative Image

Thane: Seventeen community dogs residing in and around Saket Complex in Thane West were given reprieve from eviction by a phone call from the office of Maneka Gandhi, the chairperson of People for Animals (PFA) earlier this week.

According to a resident, Shraddha Parab, who is one of the five people regularly feeding and taking care of the dogs, the society’s managing committee organised a meeting on July 23 on the urging of nearly 300 other residents who claimed that the dogs have become dangerous, and demanded that the feeding should stop and the animals be removed from the premises.

Meeting held by society management

However, Parab explained, the complex does not have a secure compound wall, nor are the gates kept closed; therefore dogs are free to enter and exit. “Three new young and boisterous dogs have been creating a problem, but even we can’t do much,” she said. “We had removed them to another spot but they came back.”

Parab added that though the feeders have been cooperating with the society management, the residents are still targeting them, harassing them in person and on the complex’s WhatsApp group. “At the Sunday meeting where about 150 people gathered, we were criticised, harassed and asked to take the dogs home if we want to feed them,” she said. Left with no options, Parab emailed PFA asking for help on behalf of the feeders’ group.

On July 26, Parab received a phone call from Meenakshi Awasthi, director of the PFA’s cruelty cell. Awasthi also spoke with the managing committee, making it clear that the 17 dogs on the premises could not be driven away, and neither could the feeding stop or the feeders be harassed. In respect of the troublesome dogs, Awasthi asked the committee to ensure that they were kept outside the premises.

Reacting to the development, Parab said she was overcome with emotion. “We were feeling helpless. At least there is someone speaking up to protect these voiceless animals. We are only working to help them,” she said. The managing committee representative could not be reached for comment.