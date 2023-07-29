7 Most Expensive And Rare Dog Breeds In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023
Siberian Husky: With their striking blue eyes, Siberian Huskies are favorite among many people. The dog costs about Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000
Samoyed: They are known for their friendly demeanour. With their beautiful white coats, Samoyeds are in high demand and hard to get. The dog can cost you Rs 45,000 to Rs 1,30, 000
English Bulldog: Bulldogs are very popular and a very distinctive breed with unique appearance. This makes them very expensive and can cost about Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000
Afghan Hound: They look elegant and regal. Afghan Hound is priced for its luxurious, silky coat at Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000
Rottweiler: This breed is powerful and loyal. They are known for their protective instincts and versatility. One Rottweiler can cost you about Rs 10,000 to Rs 80,000
Tibetan Mastiff: They are large and majestic and known for their protective nature and thick, luxurious coat. It is rare and one of the most expensive breeds in India and can cost you about Rs 60,000 to Rs 2,50,000
French Bulldog: They are the most sought-after breed like the English Bulldogs. They are charming and playful in nature which makes them one of the most expensive dog breeds in India costing about Rs 70,000 to Rs 90,000
Thanks For Reading!