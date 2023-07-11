7 Food Items You Should Never Serve To Your Dog

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023

Chocolate: The theobromine in chocolate is toxic dogs and can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, rapid breathing, and increased heart rate

Grapes and raisins: Even little amount of grapes and raisins can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, and tiredness. Grapes and raisins in dogs can cause renal failure

Onions and garlic: Whether raw or cooked, onions and garlic can damage a dog's red blood cells, leading to anemia. This can elevate heart rate

Alcohol: Alcohol is as good as poison for dogs. It can cause symptoms, lack of coordination, and even respiratory failure

Avocado: It includes a chemical called persin, which is poisonous to dogs in excessive amounts. It can cause gastrointestinal upset, breathing difficulties, and even heart failure

Xylitol: Gum, candies, and baked goods contain Xylitol, which has sugar substitute. These items can cause rapid release of insulin in dogs, low blood sugar, which can be life threatening

Caffeine: Tea, coffee, and energy drinks can be toxic for your dog. These things can cause restlessness, increased heart rate, tremors, and seizures

Thanks For Reading!

Know Which Pet Is Best For You According To Your Zodiac Sign
Find out More