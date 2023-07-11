7 Food Items You Should Never Serve To Your Dog

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023
Chocolate: The theobromine in chocolate is toxic dogs and can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, rapid breathing, and increased heart rate
Grapes and raisins: Even little amount of grapes and raisins can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, and tiredness. Grapes and raisins in dogs can cause renal failure
Onions and garlic: Whether raw or cooked, onions and garlic can damage a dog's red blood cells, leading to anemia. This can elevate heart rate
Alcohol: Alcohol is as good as poison for dogs. It can cause symptoms, lack of coordination, and even respiratory failure
Avocado: It includes a chemical called persin, which is poisonous to dogs in excessive amounts. It can cause gastrointestinal upset, breathing difficulties, and even heart failure
Xylitol: Gum, candies, and baked goods contain Xylitol, which has sugar substitute. These items can cause rapid release of insulin in dogs, low blood sugar, which can be life threatening
Caffeine: Tea, coffee, and energy drinks can be toxic for your dog. These things can cause restlessness, increased heart rate, tremors, and seizures
