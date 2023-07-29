Meet Sudhir Kudalkar: The Mumbai Police Officer Who Cares For Stray Dogs & Rescued Animals

Sudhir Kudalkar with his cat | Special Arrangement

Whenever we talk about police officers, a different image often comes to mind. They are commonly pereived to be stone-hearted, insensitive and even corrupt. Often in these projections, the fact that they are human too is forgotten. The cops can also be compassionate and a shining example of the same is Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar.

Sudhir Kudalkar playing with a dog in his office | Special Arrangement

Kudalkar is widely known for his love for animals. Currently stationed at the MHB Police Station in Borivali West, the inspector diligently feeds nearly eight to nine stray dogs every day in the station premises.

The police personnel has recently welcomed a cute cat into his pet family. The cat had went missing for 15 days recently. Fortunately, she returned and he, now keeps a QR code on her collar to easily track her if she ever wanders off again.

Sudhir Kudalkar in his office holding his cat | Special Arrangement

Seeds of compassion sprouted in early life

When asked about how he came began nurturing the animals, he shared, "It was in my DNA it seems; I have liked animals since childhood. Once, my wife and her group of animal lovers rescued a Persian cat from her abusive owner. The cat had endured assault and cried all night. We decided to take custody of her, and since then, our animal family has been expanding."

Kudalakr carries a water can, food, and a bowl in his vehicle for feeding stray dogs and other animals during his patrols | Special Arrangement

Kudalkar makes it a part of his daily routine to carry a water can, food, and a bowl in his vehicle for feeding stray dogs and other animals during his patrols. He is a man of action, and his team also actively supports his efforts.

Kudalakr's efforts to cater to animals amid pandemic

During the COVID pandemic, Kudalkar went above and beyond for animals. Several months ago, he and his team rescued a 150-year-old turtle, earning him recognition and appreciation from various organizations like PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), AWB (Animal Welfare Board), the Police Department, and the Government of Maharashtra, who felicitated him with many awards.

He has been felicitated by multiple organisations including PETA. | Special Arrangement

During the COVID pandemic, Kudalkar went above and beyond for animals. | Special Arrangement

Police Officer Sudheer Kudalkar is a true and dedicated animal lover, and his compassionate actions serve as an inspiration to others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)