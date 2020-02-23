Pawar trying to implicate 'Hindutvawadis' in Bhima Koregaon case: Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was trying to implicate "Hindutvawadis" (Hindutva supporters) in the Koregaon Bhima violence case despite the absence of any concrete evidence.

Fadnavis made the allegation while talking to reporters a day before the Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature commences.

"During my tenure, the state home department had carried out a thorough probe into the Koregaon Bhima violence case," the former chief minister, who also held the home portfolio then, said.

"NCP chief Sharad Pawar's first reaction on the violence was that Hindutvawadis were behind it. But police did not find any evidence to back up his claims," he said.

"The entire investigation and its progress has not been objected either by the Bombay High Court or by the Supreme Court. Still by setting up a separate SIT, Pawar wants to implicate Hindutvawadis in the Koregaon Bhima violence incident," Fadnavis alleged.