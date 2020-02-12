Maharashtra government issues dos and don'ts for staff to follow for ensuing budget session

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has issued a five page notification asking the employees from all departments to take the proceedings of the ensuing budget session quite seriously and be prepared with necessary documents and punctual for briefings, meetings. The budget session ,which begins on February 24, is expected to go on till March 20. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will present its maiden budget for 2020-21 on March 6.

The notification, which in detail gives dos and don'ts for the department employees, was issued on February 12 by the legislative affairs secretary Rajendra Bhagwat.In order to avoid any embarrassment and criticism from the members, the department of legislative affairs has asked them to send the replies of star questions online within a stipulated time frame. This is also to avoid any adverse remarks from the presiding officers of the state assembly and council. Further, the department staff has been asked to send the printed copies of the star questions in time to the secretariat of the state legislature.

As far as the calling attention motion is concerned, the concerned departments have been asked to submit reply without any delay and also statements on the calling attention motion in a stipulated time period.

In case the calling attention motions do not come for discussion, the concerned departments have been asked to submit the statement a day before the conclusion of the budget session to the secretariat of the legislature.

All departments were told to table the annual reports coming under their respective jurisdiction on a priority basis. It will be binding on the concerned department staff to submit a detailed note on the amendments to be made in various bills before they will be taken up for discussion.