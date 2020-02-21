Affidavit case: Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis appears before Nagpur court

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appeared before a Nagpur court on Thursday in connection with a complaint seeking criminal proceedings against him for non-disclosure of criminal cases in his 2014 election affidavit.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P S Ingle recorded the BJP leader's appearance before the court and granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

The magistrate had given the last chance to Fadnavis to appear before the court on Thursday.

"The presence of the accused (Fadnavis) is secured. The offences are bailable. There is no apprehension of him absconding. Hence, bail is granted," Magistrate Ingle said.

The court was hearing an application filed by advocate Satish Uke, seeking criminal proceedings to be initiated against Fadnavis for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases registered against him in his election affidavit in 2014.

Fadnavis was granted exemption from appearance on four earlier occasions since November 2019.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on March 30.

Later, Fadnavis told reporters outside the court premises that his poll affidavit was filed by his advocate.

"The two cases against me are for carrying out public protests and not any personal or private complaint against me," Fadnavis said, adding that the cases have already been settled.

He also said there was no malafide intention behind not disclosing the two cases in the poll affidavit.

Claiming that the complaint seeking criminal action against him is "politically motivated", Fadnavis said, "I know who is behind this."

Uke alleged that Fadnavis, in his election affidavit filed in 2014, failed to disclose the pendency of two criminal cases against him.

The Supreme Court earlier this week reserved its order on an appeal filed by Fadnavis, seeking it to reconsider its 2019 verdict asking him to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of the two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 affidavit. Fadnavis in his appeal claimed that the law stipulates for disclosure of details about criminal cases only if charges are framed in those cases and on conviction.