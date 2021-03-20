Param Bir Singh's letter to Uddhav Thackeray in Sachin Vaze case not received from official email address, says Maharashtra CMO

In the latest development in the Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegation of extortion on Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the secretariat of the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the email id used for sending the letter on the official email address of the Maharashtra CM office is different.

In a notice issued by the chief minister's office, it said, a letter in the name of Home Guard Commandant General Param Bir Singh was received on the official email of the Chief Minister's Secretariat at 4.37 pm today. The email address (paramirs3@gmail.com) of the letter is only bearing the name of Param Bir Singh and not his signature, so the email-d is being verified and an attempt is being made to contact Singh through the Home Ministry.

In fact, the personal email address given by Param Bir Singh for the list of IPS officers is parimbirs@hotmail.com, so it is necessary to check the email received today.