Param Bir Singh's letter to Uddhav Thackeray in Sachin Vaze case not received from official email address, says Maharashtra CMO

In the latest development in the Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegation of extortion on Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the secretariat of the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the email id used for sending the letter on the official email address of the Maharashtra CM office is different.
In a notice issued by the chief minister's office, it said, a letter in the name of Home Guard Commandant General Param Bir Singh was received on the official email of the Chief Minister's Secretariat at 4.37 pm today. The email address (paramirs3@gmail.com) of the letter is only bearing the name of Param Bir Singh and not his signature, so the email-d is being verified and an attempt is being made to contact Singh through the Home Ministry.
In fact, the personal email address given by Param Bir Singh for the list of IPS officers is parimbirs@hotmail.com, so it is necessary to check the email received today.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a letter, which is dated March 20 and unsigned, to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month. After Singh’s disclosure the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is precariously placed and its survival is uncertain.
Meanwhile, Anil Deshmukh has denied the allegations and said that Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself in Mansukh Hiren and Antilia Bomb scare case and has also said that he shall be filing a defamation against the top cop.
NCP is expected to ask Deshmukh to resign to silence the opposition. On top of it, Singh’s allegations in the explosive letter against Deshmukh has caused a major embarrassment for NCP Chief Sharad Pawar as he had picked him for the post of Home Minister while not considering stalwarts like Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil.
