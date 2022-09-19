Panvel: Vadale lake to have boating, musical fountain soon

Representative image

Vadale lake in Panvel will soon have boating services and other entertainment facilities for visitors. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated a tender to appoint an operator for undertaking recreational activities in and around the lake on a revenue share basis with the corporation. The appointed contractor will operate and maintain the amenities.

Vadale lake – also known as Ballaleshwar lake – is one of the biggest lakes under the civic jurisdiction and is spread over 25 acres. The PMC has a total of five lakes in its area. Last year, the civic body carried out restoration and beautification of Vadale lake at a cost of Rs 13 crores. The place has since become one of the major attractions in the region.

Now, the civic body is planning to include recreational activities for visitors. According to a senior civic official, in-lake activities include a theme-based fountain show, water sports like canoeing, flying board, a floating water park, and boating activities (like paddle boats and shikara rides), among other activities. Meanwhile, the on-land activities would include educational historic walks (walking museums), music and cultural festivals, yoga boot camps and different competitive activities. All these services will be available on a pay-and-use basis. There will also be a food zone area which will be maintained by the operator.

“The operator will have to plan, finance and execute recreational activities in the Vadale area along with operation and maintenance of the amenities on a revenue sharing mechanism,” said the official.

He added that the operator will have to identify the local requirement by studying the demography and culture of the people and accordingly plan, finance, and execute recreational activities. “The selected operator would be appointed for a period of five years with a provision to extend for two years, based on performance,” said the official.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Overwhelming response on Indian Swachhata League on day one